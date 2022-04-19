Cheap flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas are $185 roundtrip right now

Rather be poolside in Las Vegas? Us too.

In our travel daydreaming, we found flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas for as low as $184 for an early September trip.

There were plenty of cheap flights from $185 to $193 available in September, October, and November.

Even Google has to admit that this price is low, saying that prices are $208 cheaper than usual.

Las Vegas is an ideal destination for staying at an over-the-top themed hotel like Paris Las Vegas, Treasure Island, or Excalibur.

Plus, there are plenty of Cirque du Soleil shows you can catch there and a slew of adult shows like Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, because why not?

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map.

3. Geography time! Scroll over on the map until you see Las Vegas – the cheapest possible flight will pop up for you. Click on it.

4. Select the best travel dates and times at the lowest fare.

If you decide to go with Flair airlines, which seems to be providing the cheapest tickets, then make sure you read the fine print around what bags you can (or can’t) bring on board.

Typically, you’re allowed one personal item, but any bags in the overhead bin are extra. Still, if you’re a light packer or decide to splurge the extra $50 or so dollars to bring your carry-on, it could be worth it.

So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a little Vegas getaway, here’s your sign.