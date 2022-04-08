You can fly from Vancouver to Hawaii for just $319 roundtrip this winter
Apr 8 2022, 7:07 pm
It looks like flights to several Hawaiian islands are getting cheaper this fall and winter.
The latest flight deal to be found is a roundtrip WestJet fare from YVR to Kailua-Kona on Hawaii’s Big Island for just $319.
Several dates for travel are available in mid-November and early December. First flagged by deal-finding site YVR Deals, the cheap fares can be bought by searching on Skyscanner.
Google Flights, Kayak, and FlightHub also display fares in the low $300 range, but we saw the lowest price on Skyscanner.
Air Canada also dropped roundtrip fares to Maui to just $338 for October and November travel this week. So there’s plenty of choices if you’re eyeing a Hawaiian vacation as temperatures drop.