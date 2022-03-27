Cheap flights from YVR to Vietnam and Thailand are less than $850 roundtrip

If you have a Halong Bay cruise or Bangkok club night on your travel bucket list, then it’s time to pack your bags.

There are cheap flights right now from Vancouver to Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand that are too good to pass up.

On Sunday, March 27, Google Flights was showing airfare from YVR to cities in Asia for less than $850 roundtrip.

The cheapest flights were from Vancouver to Hanoi in Northern Vietnam for $914, Ho Chi Minh City in Southern Vietnam for $843, and Bangkok in Thailand for $853.

According to Google Flights, these prices are much lower than the average.

Most of the cheap flights were via Japan Airlines and included a stop over. We found flights were cheapest in May and June.

How to find and book these deals:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Enter Vancouver to your destination city, try Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or Bangkok.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

Play around and price compare, and try cleaning your cookies in between searches, too.

There were also flights for less than $1000 available for other Asian destinations like Hong Kong ($917), Taipei ($851), and Singapore ($830).

Right now, Canada’s travel requirements are set to change in April when fully vaccinated travellers won’t need a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada. Official travel advice from the Canadian government for both Thailand and Vietnam is to exercise a high degree of caution during COVID-19, and each country has its own travel rules, too.

Still, if you’re craving a vacation, Vietnam and Thailand are among the world’s most excellent destinations, especially if you love food.