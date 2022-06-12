Ultra-cheap flights from Vancouver to NYC are $352 roundtrip

If you’ve been looking for an excuse for a city break getaway, this is your sign to treat yourself to NYC.

We found cheap flights via JetBlue that bring you from YVR to JFK for $352. The cheap flights are available on select dates in September, October, and early November.

That cheap price doesn’t include a carry-on bag. You might have to add a $52 upgrade if you’re bringing a small suitcase with you.

Still, even if you added a carry-on that would cost you $404, that’s still less than the next cheapest flight – $467 from WestJet.

And the cheap JetBlue flight brings you to JFK, whereas the WestJet one is LaGuardia – which, for various reasons, is considered a less convenient airport.

According to Google, these flights are a lot cheaper than what you’d typically pay.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that New York City has some of the best food, art, and architecture in the world.

NYC is split up into five different boroughs, and they each have their own distinct culture: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island.

The city is so large and vibrant that no matter how often you visit, there’s always something new to experience.

How to get the flight deal