Flights from Vancouver to Australia are $1,000 cheaper than normal

Bung another prawn on the barbie, because we’re coming to Australia.

We found a cheap flight deal from Vancouver to Sydney that’s $1,000 cheaper than you’d typically pay.

By a direct flight, it’ll take you just over 15 hours to traverse the Pacific and arrive in Australia.

We found flights in November 2022 for as cheap as $1,314. According to Google Flights, the cheapest similar flights cost between $2,200 to $9,000.

Sydney is Australia’s first city, and it’s in New South Wales. From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the shores of Bondi Beach, there’s so much to do in the city.

And, you could use this cheap flight as your jumping-off point to explore the rest of the country, including Queensland, where you’ll find the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Sydney, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

So, if going to Australia is on your bucket list as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, then now’s the perfect time to go. You can take that $1,000 you saved and convert it into Australian dollars.