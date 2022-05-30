Flights from Vancouver to Ireland are just $548 roundtrip right now

We love urban getaways where we can leave behind Vancouver and spend some time exploring an entirely new city.

If Dublin, Ireland is on your travel bucket list, then now’s an affordable time to check it off.

Right now, you can get flights from Vancouver to Dublin for less than $550 roundtrip. Usually, you’d be paying around $800 to $1,000 for a flight like that.

The cheap flights we found did tend to have layovers, but exchanging a few hours spent in an airport for a few hundred dollars off your flights gives you more money for eating out and shopping.

Why go to Ireland? Historic Dublin is full of character and perfect for pub hopping. Plus, you can use the city as a base to explore other must-sees in Ireland like the Cliffs of Moher.

Also, there aren’t too many travel restrictions in place, making it easier to take the plunge and book your flights.

Now, you don’t need a pre-entry COVID-19 test to get back into Canada, and travellers to Ireland don’t need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative PCR test when they arrive.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Vancouver to Dublin. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

The cheapest flights we found were for $548 roundtrips in October.

Also, you can try to use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates, then book directly with the airline; it’s possible they have an even cheaper deal for you.

YVR Deals has more ways to find this flight deal, too.

With files from Daily Hive Staff