Flights to Las Vegas and Mexico are cheaper than a passport right now

Budget travellers, buckle up because you might not be able to resist pulling out your wallets. Right now, you can book roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas and Mexico for less than you paid for your passport.

In Canada, 10-year adult passports cost $160 by mail. You can get a roundtrip flight to Las Vegas later this year for less than $130.

According to YVR Deals, low-cost carrier Flair Air is offering cheap fares from Vancouver and Abbotsford to top destinations in the US and Mexico. The deals are for travel late in 2023 and early in 2024.

YVR Deals cautions that you should add $100 to Flair’s prices “for a more realistic price with a piece of carry-on luggage.”

“Booking with Flair comes with risk,” said YVR Deals. “They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination (many routes only have flights 2-3 times a week). This tends to become a larger risk during winter when the weather can affect the operations of all airlines,” said YVR Deals.

Still, with prices this low, flexible travellers who love a deal might not be able to stop themselves from booking.

When we checked for deals, we saw roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas for $128 in November.

Here’s how to get the deal

Go to Flair Put in Vancouver or Abbotsford as your departure city and pick a destination city; options include:

– Las Vegas, Nevada

– San Francisco, California

– Los Angeles, California

– Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

– San Jose del Cabo, Mexico Set a date, either November or Early December 2023 or the first three months of 2024 Look around for the best prices

Who are you taking with you on a trip?