Flights and hotel for a week in Mexico are cheaper than AirPods Max

When I heard that Vancouver’s about to get another blast of winter weather, I thought to myself, “Can I get the heck out of here?”

It turns out I can – for a lot less than I expected.

Right now, you can get roundtrip flights plus a week in a hotel for a little less than what fancy headphones cost these days. Of course, these prices are before all taxes are considered, but still, it’s pretty amazing.

The travel deal will bring you from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and back again. You’ll stay for a week at the Flamingo Vallarta Hotel And Marina, and you also get airport transfers. This is not an all-inclusive deal. There are no meals included in the plan.

The catch with this low price is that it’s a per-person cost, so you must go with a friend or your significant other.

How to get the deal

1. Go to Redtag

2. Put in Vancouver as your “from” and All South as your “to”

3. Put March 5, 2023, as your departure date and seven or eight days as your duration

4. Click Search Now

5. Check out all the deals. The absolute cheapest one available will pop up on the top for you

Try out different dates and see what works for you! Because of changing availability, you might not be able to find this exact deal, but there were lots available for about the same price as a brand-new pair of Apple AirPods Max.