NYC is calling! Get to New York this spring for less because it’s time to make your mark on the city.

There are a ton of flights to New York City for sale now at around $400. The cheapest we found was $404, but there are plenty between that and $420 available this spring. Unlike other travel deals, this one has lots of flexibility so you can work a trip into your lifestyle.

That gives you more time to check out whatever you’re into – from the Guggenheim to the Staten Island Ferry and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐼𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒶 𝒞🥀 (@iandra_herrera5)

How to get the flight deal

1. Go to Google Flights

2. Put in Vancouver as your departure city and New York City as your arrival city

3. Pick some dates in the spring

4. Open the calendar and click through to find the best deals

Finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that the cheapest plane tickets often come with some caveats. You might find that your cheap flight has a layover. Or, you could land in LaGuardia, which some people do not prefer over JFK, which has better rapid transportation connections to the city.

Still, getting to NYC for cheap gives you more money to spend on taking in the incredible food and culture that the city has to offer.

Who are you bringing with you to the Big Apple?