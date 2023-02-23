7 sunny escapes from rainy Vancouver for less than $400

If your goal is to maximize your sunshine while minimizing your dollars spent, then you need to find yourself a cheap ticket out of Vancouver.

Right now, even if you’re on a budget, there are a ton of sunny spots less than a $400 flight away. And the best part is most of these cheap flights are departing soon.

Will you be on one? Here are some of the best deals on roundtrip airfare from Vancouver to sunny destinations.

Get yourself to the desert and dry out for a bit in sunny Arizona. You can also use Phoenix as your base camp for exploring other nearby Arizona cities like Scottsdale or Tucson.

There are often good flight deals to Mexico and anytime you see a ticket to Cabo for less than $300, take it as a sign to book.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – $356 round trip

If you’re in need of a good resort getaway, then get yourself here and let the sun do the rest.

Across the continent, there’s sunshine, surf, sand, and palm trees all around you. Miami is a fun city to explore if you’re looking for a sunny city escape.

Charleston, South Carolina – $397 round trip

Escape to the south and soak in the culture and history of Charleston, South Carolina, and you’ll feel a world away from rainy, grey Vancouver.

Getting roundtrips from Vancouver to Hawaii for less than $500 is always a good idea and you can get to the Big Island for a little getaway for cheap right now.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – $394 round trip

Close to Miami, Fort Lauderdale in Florida is more laid back and chill than its buzzy, high-energy neighbour.