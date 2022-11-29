Flights cancelled at YVR amidst snowfall in Vancouver

Even a modicum of snow is enough to launch Vancouver into a frenzy. As Vancouver is set to receive a dump of snow, YVR is reminding passengers to check flight statuses and give themselves lots of time to get to their flights.

On Tuesday, November 29, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) shared that it was preparing for winter weather conditions as cold flurries start to swirl.

Snow was already falling Tuesday morning and is expected to pick up in the evening when one to three centimetres of snow could fall every hour in Vancouver.

“We are fully mobilizing our snow response equipment to respond to today’s weather,” said YVR. It is preparing to get 15 to 18 cm of snow accumulating this afternoon and into tonight before it turns to rain by Wednesday morning.

YVR’s flight status page showed dozens of flights had been cancelled on Tuesday.

Travel Alert: Due to snow expected in the region, we are advising passengers to leave extra time to get to YVR. Please check with your airline for the latest flight info. Drive safe or take the Canada Line. https://t.co/oRqooKyjJK — YVR (@yvrairport) November 29, 2022

“Keep in mind that delays can be attributed to a variety of reasons, including inclement weather in other parts of the province or country,” said YVR.

Passengers are asked to check their flight status and give them plenty of extra time to get to the airport, check in, and clear security.