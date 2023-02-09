Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Mexico are cheaper than AirPods Pro

How are you liking the rain? If you’re over it and craving an escape, it’s a great time to book a cheap flight to Mexico. There are travel deals for less than what you’d pay for your next pair of headphones, so why not get your pals together and escape?

Here are some cheap flights we found:

But if you really want to save money, you’ll ask a friend for a ride to the Abbotsford Airport, because those deals are even better:

But if you book with a low-cost carrier like Swoop or Flair, checked bags or even overhead bags may not be included in the cost of your ticket, so make sure you double-check everything, read airline reviews and know that these rock-bottom advertised prices can sometimes have a catch. Still, if you’re a light packer in search of a great deal, this is hard to beat.

There are different dates available from February to June, but availability is always changing.

How to get the flight deal

1. Go to Google Flights

2. Put in either Vancouver or Abbotsford as your departure city

3. Click “Explore Destinations” above the map

4. Open the map and navigate over to Mexico – test your geography skills and click on the city you want, either Cabo or Puerto Vallarta

5. Select your choice of dates

Do you prefer Puerto Vallarta or Cabo? Let us know in the comments.