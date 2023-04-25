6 cheap flights to sunny destinations your future self will be grateful for

While we are finally starting to leave the cold and gloomy weather behind us, it’s not a bad idea to think ahead and look out for future you.

Flair Airlines is offering some cheap flights out of Vancouver and Abbotsford to sunny destinations in the US and Mexico, which take off around November until March 2024.

The flights listed below are all under $200.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

If you know you’ll be in need of a good resort getaway, then get yourself here and let the sun do the rest.

Daily Hive found several flights for as low as $158 roundtrip out of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) or $138 out of Abbotsford International Airport (YXX).

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Often, there are good flight deals to Mexico, but anytime you see a ticket to Cabo for less than $300 it’s a good idea to book it!

Flights in the upcoming fall and winter can be found for about $149 out of YVR and YXX.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For $154 roundtrip out of YVR, you can check out the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, some amazing food options, and any number of incredible shows this fall or winter.

Flights to finally take in the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, steep and windy roads, and clam chowder, can be found for $134.

Los Angeles, California

Maybe Hollywood is calling your name this fall?

Daily Hive spotted flights on Flair for as low as $104.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is also an incredible winter getaway — especially when roundtrip flights out of YVR can be found for a whopping $71.

Warning

It is worth noting that if you decide to fly with Flair, it does come with risks.

As travel deal expert YVR Deals explains, “They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination (many routes only have flights 2-3 times a week).”

It’s a particular risk during the winter because of how the weather can affect airline operations.

“But there’s no denying that Flair brings much needed competition to the marketplace,” YVR Deals adds.

For example, a non-stop flight to Puerto Vallarta with West Jet this fall is about $1,262 a roundtrip when flying out of YVR.

And a trip from Vancouver to San Francisco later this year costs about $263 for a roundtrip with Air Canada.

How to book the flight deal

1. Go to the Flair Airlines website

2. Put in either Vancouver or Abbotsford as your departure city

3. Select your destination

4. Select your choice of dates and play around with the calendar and adjust the dates until you find a combination that’s affordable!

With files from Daily Hive staff