Lynx Air launches new route between Vancouver and Montreal

Low-cost airline Lynx Air announced Tuesday it’s starting a new route offering direct service between Vancouver and Montreal this summer.

The non-stop flights will begin service on June 23, 2023.

To celebrate the launch of the new route, the airline is having a limited-time seat sale with 50% off all base fares on Montreal routes. The sale is happening until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on April 19, 2023.

Right now, base fares start at $69 between Toronto and Montreal.

“Vancouver and Montréal are two of Canada’s most iconic tourism destinations, with their rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. We are thrilled to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect these two beautiful cities,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

He added that Montreal and Quebec City have historically been underserved by low-cost carriers and Lynx hopes to change that. Travellers in Montreal can now travel to Calgary, St. John’s, and soon Vancouver with Lynx.