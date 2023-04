Lynx Air launches new route between Vancouver and Montreal

Low-cost airline Lynx Air announced Tuesday it’s starting a new route offering direct service between Vancouver and Montreal this summer.

The non-stop flights will begin service on June 23, 2023.

To celebrate the launch of the new route, the airline is having a limited-time seat sale with 50% off all base fares on Montreal routes. The sale is happening until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on April 19, 2023.

You might also like: Desperate traveller spent $11K on new flight because Air Canada wouldn't pick up the phone

$1 base fare flight deal causes Lynx Air website to crash

A local's guide to Montreal neighbourhoods

Right now, base fares start at $69 between Toronto and Montreal.

‚ÄúVancouver and Montr√©al are two of Canada‚Äôs most iconic tourism destinations, with their rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. We are thrilled to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect these two beautiful cities,‚ÄĚ said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

He added that Montreal and Quebec City have historically been underserved by low-cost carriers and Lynx hopes to change that. Travellers in Montreal can now travel to Calgary, St. John’s, and soon Vancouver with Lynx.