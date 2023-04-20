You can fly from Vancouver to San Diego for just $294 roundtrip this spring
Sick of all the rain in Vancouver? You could speed up summer’s arrival with a cheeky trip to San Diego this spring for less than $300 in airfare.
WestJet is offering pretty affordable fares to the California city on the Mexican border. Right now, roundtrip flights for one-week trips in May are going for $294, including a personal item and carry-on luggage.
These affordable fares were first flagged by travel blog YVR Deals, and there are still plenty of fares left if you check on Skyscanner.
This fare is more typical of a journey to LA — flights to San Diego can often run in the $500 range. Dollar-for-mile, it’s a fairly long flight. Especially if you hop across the border to Tijuana, Mexico, it’s two countries for the price of one.