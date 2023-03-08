When it comes to selecting one of Vancouver’s many cheap eats, there’s underground, and then there’s underground.

The most well-known affordable bites in Vancouver tend to be of the greasy, fast food-adjacent variety — think fried chicken at Duffin’s or the legendary $2.95 breakfast at Bon’s.

Of all cuisines, South Asian food is rarely invited to the party.

Enter Indian Village Eatery: an easy-to-miss pit stop on East Hastings, just before the PNE and Renfrew Street.

This charming shop is truly one of the city’s best-kept secrets, offering some of the best Indian food in the city on a budget.

The first thing you’ll see upon a visit here is a big red sign warning you to watch your step upon entry — a straightforward, no-nonsense approach that translates to their food and service.

On our several trips to Indian Village, we never saw more than one person in the restaurant’s large, open kitchen.

The chef, who will take your order and cook it for you fresh, is hardworking, blunt, and extremely gifted.

Their menu is extensive, offering curries, tandoori chicken, soups, and ample samosa and pakora options, along with a healthy variety of combos for all group sizes and appetites.

While the prospect of purchasing a $50 combo and getting a week’s worth of leftovers was tempting, we settled on their famous $10 butter chicken wrap, which comes with a can of pop on the side.

Vegetarian visitors will be happy to know they offer paneer wraps at no extra cost.

Be prepared to wait at least 15 minutes for your meal, as the chef insists on making the wraps to order.

The result is flavourful and filling, with creamy, slightly sweet butter chicken in basmati rice wrapped in a crisp-tender piece of naan.

For value and quality, Indian Village Eatery stands on its own as one of Vancouver’s hidden gems.

Indian Village Eatery

Address: 2745 E Hastings St #130, Vancouver

Website