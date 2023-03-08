Brewery & The Beast Vancouver: Ticket and vendor details revealed
Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.
The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.
Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.
Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cupholder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.
Here are some confirmed presenters for this year’s event so far:
- Anh and Chi
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Bruno Restaurant
- Caffe Artigiano
- ¿CóMO?Taperia
- Crack On
- Cream Pony
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Hydra Estiatorio
- Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision
- Notch8 at The Hotel Vancouver
- Paella Guys
- Peter Ho
- Published on Main
- Salt N Sear Catering
- Tacofino Restaurants
- Two Rivers Meats
- Vianello Hospitality
- Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to grab your tickets once they go on sale on April 1 at 10 am.
Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023
When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 am