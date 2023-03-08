FoodBoozeRestaurants & Bars

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver: Ticket and vendor details revealed

Hanna McLean
Mar 8 2023, 6:00 pm
Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cupholder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Here are some confirmed presenters for this year’s event so far:

  • Anh and Chi
  • Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  • Bruno Restaurant
  • Caffe Artigiano
  • ¿CóMO?Taperia
  • Crack On
  • Cream Pony
  • H2 Kitchen + Bar
  • Haven Kitchen + Bar
  • Hydra Estiatorio
  • Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision
  • Notch8 at The Hotel Vancouver
  • Paella Guys
  • Peter Ho
  • Published on Main
  • Salt N Sear Catering
  • Tacofino Restaurants
  • Two Rivers Meats
  • Vianello Hospitality
  • Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to grab your tickets once they go on sale on April 1 at 10 am.

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023

When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 am

