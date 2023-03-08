Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cupholder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Here are some confirmed presenters for this year’s event so far:

Anh and Chi

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Bruno Restaurant

Caffe Artigiano

¿CóMO?Taperia

Crack On

Cream Pony

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Haven Kitchen + Bar

Hydra Estiatorio

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision

Notch8 at The Hotel Vancouver

Paella Guys

Peter Ho

Published on Main

Salt N Sear Catering

Tacofino Restaurants

Two Rivers Meats

Vianello Hospitality

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to grab your tickets once they go on sale on April 1 at 10 am.

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023

When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 am