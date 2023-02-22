Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant launches new Chef’s Lab experience

Here’s some big news coming from a high-end Italian spot in Vancouver. Acquafarina announced that Chef Jefferson Alvarez is now its full-time Culinary Director.

On top of that, the Michelin-recommended restaurant will soon launch its own “Chef’s Lab,” led by the industry veteran.

Chef’s Lab is a monthly menu of new and experimental creations from Alvarez and the team. It will launch on March 7.

This menu is described as a reinvention of a popular weekly event that Alvarez previously hosted at the now-shuttered Cacao in Kitsilano.

Now, Alvarez and the team will develop an experimental menu each month “with the goal of developing future a la carte items.”

Acquafarina will also encourage guests to give their input and feedback on dishes served from the Chef’s Lab.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Acquafarina in a full-time capacity,” said Alvarez.

“It is an honour to work alongside such a dedicated group of hospitality veterans and I look forward to bringing the cuisine at Acquafarina to new heights.”

Chef’s Lab tasting menus are six courses and $95 per person. Dishes change each month, and limited quantities will be available.

Reservations for the first Chef’s Lab are now open and can be booked online.

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3099

