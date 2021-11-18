Vancouver is known for its extremely fresh and affordable sushi that is well-loved by locals and visitors alike.

It’s a great option if you’re looking to eat something on the healthier side, as sushi is full of protein, omega-3, and carbs to keep you full.

This Japanese export is an all-around good choice. Cheap and delicious sushi is one of the things this city does best.

Here are some of the best places to get sushi in and around Vancouver that won’t break the bank.

Naruto offers a stellar lunch deal for only $10.95 that’s composed of any three sushi items on their menu. The offer is valid between 11:30 am to 4:30 pm daily. Keep in mind that it gets packed so you’ll want to arrive early.

Address: 2763 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3858

The eatery is a total hidden gem, tucked inconspicuously into an outdoor strip mall, Tokyo Joe’s isn’t called a sushi factory for nothing. Regular rolls and veggie rolls (six or eight pieces) here range from $2.95 to $7.25. The Famous Rolls go for just a couple dollars more.

Address: 8211 Ackroyd Road #130, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-3868

Yamato has over 40 different types of sushi for $5.95 and under. With their melt-in-your-mouth sashimi and super fresh sushi, you’ll want to check this place out. Pro tip — the lines can get long here, so we suggest you order it to go.

Address: 616 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-5494

Located on the second floor of 755 Burrard Street, Shabusen offers an all-you-can-eat sushi lunch for $19.50 and dinner option for $33.95 per person. This smorgasbord of sushi includes bbq meats you cook yourself at your table, various kinds of sushi, sashimi, and gyoza options.

Address: 202-755 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3883

Bay Sushi Cafe is a great place to hang out with some friends and eat some seriously cheap sushi. Most rolls are under $5, and they have some of the most competitively-priced sushi combos in town.

Address: 678 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-806-0363

This sushi joint has some cheap eats, with all of the pieces priced at less than $10. Volcano Sushi and Grill offers most of their rolls for only $2 to $4 each, so it’ll be hard to spend a lot at this place no matter how hungry you are.

Address: 1991 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9918

Momo Sushi in Gastown has an extensive sushi menu for some great prices. The spicy salmon roll at this joint not only comes with double the salmon (sashimi on top – plus the normal spicy salmon inside the roll) but it’ll only cost you $5.60.

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-2022

Sushi California has some of the most unique rolls you’ll find around town including their Las Vegas roll, Alaska Roll, and Raptors Rock Roll. Not to mention, most of them cost under $5. The best part is they also offer sushi roll combos for as low as $7.50.

Address: 388 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-8284

This sushi spot has two locations offering awesome, low-priced rolls. They have a range of traditional and fusion options, with their cheapest ones coming in at $3.25. Their Special House Roll made with tuna, salmon, avocado, tamago, crab and masago is a customer favourite if you’re willing to spend a few extra dollars.

Address: 1108 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609 – 0078

Address: 6428 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676 – 4479

Sushi Bar Ajisai is a well-loved neighbourhood spot for affordable sushi. They have plenty of different rolls to choose from with a majority of them being under $5. They also have a lunch special that runs from 11 am to 3 pm and includes California roll, BC roll, one piece each of tuna, salmon, and prawn, and a salad all for under $10.

Address: 2081 W 42 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-1428

With files from Kayla Schultz and Manisha Singh