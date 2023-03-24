Vancouverites are clearly big fans of bubble tea, as there is no shortage of spots around the city to grab the Taiwan-born beverage.

Likely one of the more popular brands to operate in the city, Chatime has recently opened up its fifth franchise in the city, right downtown Vancouver.

This new Chatime is located right inside the CF Waterfront Centre Food Court (at 200 Burrard Street), joining other vendors like Basha and We Grill.

Dished is told that this food court spot soft opened on February 8, but plans to hold an official grand opening sometime next month.

Chatime’s most popular drink options include its signature milk teas (with the option of oat milk), fruit teas with jelly, brown sugar pearl drinks, and fresh smoothie and slush drinks.

You’ll find this location open weekdays from 10 am to 8 pm and on weekends until 7:30 pm.

Chatime – CF Waterfront Centre

Address: CF Waterfront Centre (Food Court, 200 Burrard St R#018, Vancouver

Instagram