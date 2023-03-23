Chutneys Indian Grill to offer cheap "burrotis" for grand opening
Mar 23 2023, 9:53 pm
In late February, Chutneys Indian Grill softly opened its new Langley location at #6 6233 200th Street at Willowbrook Park.
Now, the fast-casual Indian restaurant is set to officially grand open this weekend, with a very tempting deal.
The chain says it plans to continue its growth throughout the Lower Mainland and BC with a new spot in Kelowna.
Chutneys Indian Grill — Willowbrook Park
Address: #6 6233 200th Street, Langley
With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright