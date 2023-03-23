FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsSpecials & Deals

Chutneys Indian Grill to offer cheap "burrotis" for grand opening

Mar 23 2023, 9:53 pm
@chutneyswillowbrook/Instagram | @chutneysindiangrill/Instagram

In late February, Chutneys Indian Grill softly opened its new Langley location at #6 6233 200th Street at Willowbrook Park.

Now, the fast-casual Indian restaurant is set to officially grand open this weekend, with a very tempting deal.

The chain says it plans to continue its growth throughout the Lower Mainland and BC with a new spot in Kelowna.

Chutneys Indian Grill — Willowbrook Park

Address: #6 6233 200th Street, Langley

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright

