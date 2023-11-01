BC's rattiest cities: Where does your neighbourhood rank on the list?

Vancouver is a competitive city regarding housing, but with this ranking, we don’t mind coming in second place.

The city has been named the second “rattiest city” in the country for the second year in a row.

As winter rolls in, a study conducted by Orkin Canada, a pest control company, is reminding homeowners and businesses to take precautions to keep the rodents out.

The cities were ranked by the number of rat and mouse treatments the company performed from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

The longer summer seasons followed by several rainy months have created ideal living conditions for rats in the city, according to the company.

Vancouver was dethroned by Toronto in 2022 after previously holding on to the not-so-coveted first-place ranking for five years.

Mike Landry from Westside Pest Control in Vancouver, who’s not affiliated with the ranking, told Daily Hive in an interview that he’s seen a significant increase in the mice and rat population over the years.

BC recently introduced a ban on rat poisons, except in rare situations, after concerns over rodenticide and the impact it was having on owls and other animals who were eating the poisoned rats and mice.

“The Ministry of Environment removed the use of those products to prevent secondary posing on non-target animals,” says Landry. He added that it has created some challenges but is not against the decision.

Taking home the bronze ranking was Burnaby, followed by Kelowna in fourth place. Richmond came in sixth place, Victoria trailed behind in seventh place, and Surrey secured the 11th spot.

While lots of Vancouver cities made the list, Surrey residents might be surprised to learn they weren’t in the top of the rankings. This person posted on Reddit that the rats are so bad in Surrey that they ate through the insurance papers left in a safe spot.

If you have concerns about finding these creatures living rent-free in your house, then you may want to consider moving to Chilliwack, BC, which took the last place for the “rattiest city in Canada.”

Or, you could even hop over to our rat-free provinces, such as Alberta or Saskatchewan.

In light of the ranking, Orkin Canada also shared some tips and tricks to help quell and prevent unwanted rat run-ins.

Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents and to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.

Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources necessary for pests' survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.

Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Close the gap: Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch, and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.

Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch, and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors. Keep your property clean, inside and out. Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.

