Chaiiwala officially opens new location in Mississauga

Tea, anyone? Chaiiwala, the beloved UK-based cafe officially opens its fourth Canadian location in Mississauga.

Head down to 5150 Dixie Road for some chai tea love at Chaiiwala’s newest location.

This is the chain’s third location in Ontario, fourth across the country following the opening of its Erin Mills location back in March.

The cafe brand is known for its all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food and, of course, Karak Chai.

Chaiiwala Dixie

Address: 5150 Dixie Road

Phone: 905-624-8808

