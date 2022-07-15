Tim Hortons launches new Red Bull-infused drinks in the US

Tim Hortons has launched two new collaborative drinks with Red Bull but it’s only available in the United States.

Introducing TimsBoost Energy Infusions with Red Bull. The chain has dropped two new and exciting flavours: Sunrise Sunset and Sky’s The Limit.

According to the chain, the Sunrise Sunset features a raspberry flavour with Red Bull Yellow Edition, while the Sky’s the Limit is made with a blend of blue raspberry, coconut flavoured syrups, and Red Bull Energy.

Unfortunately for us Canadians, this collab is not available in the Great North but if you ever find yourself in the US, make sure to try one for yourself.