Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a candy eater and it’s willing to pay some big bucks for the right person that fills the position.

The North American online candy retailer is looking to hire a Chief Candy Officer and according to the chain, this includes approving all candy in its inventory.

“The Chief Candy Officer will be responsible for deciding which new products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head candy taste tester, and taking charge of all things fun,” reads the release.

Not only will the CCO eat all the candy, but they’ll also get paid $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy.

“The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and more. Everything needed to be successful in the role will be provided by Candy Funhouse, including bragging rights to friends and family,” said the company. You don’t even have to be of age to apply. The position is open to anyone ages five and up, living in North America. As long as you have a love for candy, no further experience is necessary.