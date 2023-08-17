Hard Bean Brunch Co. wins Canada's Best Restroom contest for 2023

One Port Moody brunch spot is being recognized for something other than its food.

Earlier in June, Hard Bean Brunch Co., located at 2781 Clarke Street in Port Moody, was named among the nominees for Canada’s Best Restroom Contest for 2023, organized by Cintas Canada Ltd.

Hard Bean’s Bathroom has now officially been named Canada’s Best Restroom for 2023.

The unique contest, which is in its 14th year, aims to highlight Canadian “businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms,” according to the release.

Nominees for this year were judged based on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

Hard Bean’s bathroom was nominated for its “individual, gender-neutral stalls,” which feature “bright, yellow trim with matching signature yellow doors,” navy blue walls, palm leaf wallpaper, and LED backlit mirrors. The fully enclosed stalls have their own sinks for maximum privacy, too.

As the winner of the contest, Hard Bean Brunch Co. will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services to help maintain its washrooms.

Other nominees for this year’s contest included Winnipeg’s Forest Pavillion Washrooms, Edmonton’s Yesterday’s Auto Gallery, Colborne, Ontario’s The Big Apple, and Vancouver’s The Gathering Place Washrooms.

Thousands of people took part in the voting for this year’s contest, which was open until July 7.

Last year’s winner for Canada’s Best Restroom was Majesty and Friends in Edmonton, which featured bright sprinkle murals inspired by ice cream, a cherry-shaped toilet brush, and hot pink toilet paper – the kind of bathroom details we didn’t know we needed until now.