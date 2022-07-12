6 places to go on a "hot girl walk" in Richmond

Richmond was made for hot girl walks.

You don’t have to fear this fitness TikTok fad – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is pretty simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleisure set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Hot girl walks in Richmond

1. Iona Jetty

Drive or cycle out to Iona Beach Regional Park and walk out to the end of the jetty for an 8 km round trip walk when you really want to get your steps in. Is this technically where the treated sewage lets out into the ocean? Yes. Is it also a perfect place to work on your tan during a hot girl walk surrounded by the sparkling ocean? Also yes.

2. River Road

It’s so easy to get to River Road from Aberdeen Station and you can get just enough riverfront hot girl walking in before you duck back into the city and grab a treat from the T&T or some bubble tea.

3. West Dyke Trail North

For the girlies who want to do their hot girl walk in a more natural setting, start at Terra Nova and head out on a hot girl walk solo or with your besties.

4. Garden City Lands

For ambitious girlies who gotta get to work after their morning hot girl walk, this urban park is right in the heart of Richmond. You can walk around it in a circle or take a path through the park, whichever fits your vibe.

5. Garry Point Park

In Steveston, Garry Point Park is the place to get your steps in. This place is often used as a filming location for TV and movie productions, so act like you’re the main character as you walk.

6. Britannia Heritage Shipyard

The walking trail in Steveston by the old shipyards is totally unique to Richmond and the perfect place to steep in your own main character energy amidst all the nature and historic buildings that surround you.