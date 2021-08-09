A new vintage clothing store in Vancouver is all but guaranteed to evoke your 90s nostalgia, thanks to their memorabilia and some rad interior design choices.

The Front Supply Co specializes in locally curated clothes. While they feature some awesome apparel, it’s the decor of the establishment, and some of the extra features they put in that make it special.

If you’re a child of the 90s, or if you’re just into the 90s aesthetic, this place was made for you.

Front Supply Co, located at 1641 Venables Street in Vancouver, features all kinds of vintage memorabilia plastered across its walls.

The store references everything from 90s movies and cartoons, to sporting memories of the past, like when Wayne Gretzky was an LA King.

Of course, you’ll find your fair share of Vancouver Grizzlies swag here too, so there’s no need to scour through Ebay for that Grizzlies cap you’ve been craving. They also have a couple of Vancouver Grizzlies themed basketballs.

Something that makes this spot truly unique is the Dank Mart vending machine, located next to the supremely nostalgia inducing NBA Jam arcade cabinet.

Front Supply Co allows customers to buy, sell, and trade vintage memorabilia.

Front Supply Co. is now open 11-7 Monday to Friday.