3 recent celebrity restaurant sightings and shoutouts in Vancouver

Vancouver is known as Hollywood North for a reason – there are always plenty of major celebrity sightings since there’s always something going on.

And if there’s one thing we know about celebs, it’s that they love their food.

Lucky for them, Vancouver is full of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars, sure to please even the brightest of stars.

Vancouverites also happen to have eagle eyes when it comes to celeb sightings, so chances are if someone famous is eating at a restaurant here – or just giving it a shoutout and shiny seal of approval – we’re going to know all about it.

Here are some recent local celebrity sightings and shoutouts to know about.

The Vancouver-born star who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things was recently seen dining at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Richmond.

Finn Wolfhard stopped by JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House Sunday, according to a post shared on the restaurant’s Instagram.

“He has mesmerized us with his magical music and outstanding performances on screen, and today he chose to taste our delicious dishes with his family and friends!” the social media post reads.

Known widely for its all-you-can-eat Korean pork belly, Damso shared a snap with the A-lister and thanked him for popping in for a bite earlier this month.

“Thanks @sethrogen for visiting Damso again and for loving the Pork Belly BBQ and the KFC Korean Fried Chicken! It was great to have you and your friends at the restaurant.”

Rogen was also spotted visiting Kitsilano’s Little Bird Dim Sum just a few days later.

We love a celebrity-dedicated bathroom, and the John Stamos one at Loula’s Taverna is one of our favourites.

It seems Stamos finally caught wind of this unique tribute, as the star shared on his Instagram page several photos of diners taking selfies at the Commercial Drive spot.

“I guess this is why it’s called ‘the John,’” Stamos jokes in the caption. “Check out Loula’s Taverna in Vancouver. It’s the perfect bathroom to read my book. Thanks for all the love!”