FoodFood TrucksFood Events

Honda Celebration of Light to feature more than 20 food vendors this year

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jul 15 2022, 7:00 pm
Honda Celebration of Light to feature more than 20 food vendors this year
@littleooties/Instagram | @thefryingpan604/Instagram

This year marks 30 years of the Honda Celebration of Light, the world’s longest offshore fireworks display and Vancouver’s favourite summertime event.

To celebrate this major milestone, this year’s festivities will feature a stacked line-up of entertainment, food trucks, and fun activities for any age.

In the Morton Park Festival Zone will be stages highlighting diverse BC talent, an all-ages licensed beverage area, and – our favourite part – plenty of delicious eats to keep you occupied until the sun goes down and the fireworks start up.

In addition to the food vendors in this area, there will also be over 20 additional vendors at English Bay along Beach Avenue.

Starting at 1 pm on each day of the fireworks (of which there are three throughout July), the food trucks will be serving up tasty meals and refreshing beverages.

From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to iconic Vancouver grub like JAPADOG, there’s going to be a ton to eat at this year’s festivities so be sure to bring your appetite.

Here are the food vendors you can expect to find at this year’s Honda Celebration of Light festivities:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aloha Poke (@alohapokeyvr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Truckin’ BBQ (@thetruckinbbq)

Honda Celebration of Light 2022

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
    • Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds
    • Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
  • Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Food starts at 1 pm
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver
FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.