This year marks 30 years of the Honda Celebration of Light, the world’s longest offshore fireworks display and Vancouver’s favourite summertime event.

To celebrate this major milestone, this year’s festivities will feature a stacked line-up of entertainment, food trucks, and fun activities for any age.

In the Morton Park Festival Zone will be stages highlighting diverse BC talent, an all-ages licensed beverage area, and – our favourite part – plenty of delicious eats to keep you occupied until the sun goes down and the fireworks start up.

In addition to the food vendors in this area, there will also be over 20 additional vendors at English Bay along Beach Avenue.

Starting at 1 pm on each day of the fireworks (of which there are three throughout July), the food trucks will be serving up tasty meals and refreshing beverages.

From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to iconic Vancouver grub like JAPADOG, there’s going to be a ton to eat at this year’s festivities so be sure to bring your appetite.

Here are the food vendors you can expect to find at this year’s Honda Celebration of Light festivities:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloha Poke (@alohapokeyvr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕃𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕆𝕥𝕚𝕖’𝕤 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕚 𝔻𝕠𝕟𝕦𝕥𝕤 🍩💕 (@littleooties)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s Curry & Spice Kitchen (@chefrosienand)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Truckin’ BBQ (@thetruckinbbq)