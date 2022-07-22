The first Honda Celebration of Light night and the first major public fireworks show within the City of Vancouver in three years will take to the skies over English Bay starting this weekend.

Kicking off the 30th annual fireworks competition on Saturday, July 23 will be Akariya Fireworks, representing Team Japan 🇯🇵.

Normally, the pyrotechnics teams that represent a country are on-site as consultants, assisting along with the local team.

However, the Japanese team behind July 23’s spectacular is still an ocean away in Japan. Pyrotechnic expert Kelly Guille, the president of Archangel Fireworks, explained that due to Japan’s lengthy quarantine rules for anyone entering the country, the representatives with Akariya Fireworks have opted not to come to Vancouver, and have instead sent their design in for Archangel Fireworks to coordinate.

Contracted by BrandLive and the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, Archangel Fireworks is the Winnipeg-based company responsible for coordinating and staging the pyrotechnics of the three Honda Celebration of Light fireworks shows each year, working directly with the competing teams.

Without the Japanese team onsite, more local pyrotechnic experts have been hired to help put together the show on the barge. As of this morning, the team is ahead of schedule in their preparations for tomorrow’s show.

Guille says while the music for synchronization with the fireworks and the theme of the show will be a surprise, he suggested that Akariya Fireworks’ show design is very traditional, with positions that are simultaneous, symmetrical, big, and high impact.

Akariya Fireworks is a festival favourite, having previously won the Honda Celebration of Light twice in 2014 and 2017.

Following Japan, Team Canada 🇨🇦 will be represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks on Wednesday, July 27, followed by Team Spain 🇪🇸 represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana.

All three 25-minute fireworks shows start at 10 pm sharp, with the Red Bull Air Show preceding the fireworks at 7:40 pm nightly. The Canada fireworks night will be preceded by an extra special air show performed at 6 pm by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, presented by Concord Pacific.

Each fireworks night typically attracts upwards of 400,000 spectators to the beaches, parks, and seawall that surround English Bay.

Full road closures in the West End and Kitsilano on the night of the fireworks begin at 7 pm and run through midnight: Davie Street from Denman to Burrard streets; Denman Street from Alberni Street to Beach Avenue; and Beach Avenue/Pacific Street from Thurlow Street to Stanley Park. Spectators are encouraged to use public transit to and from their viewing area.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 27: Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds Saturday, July 30: Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM. Location: English Bay, Vancouver