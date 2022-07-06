10 unique Pride events in Vancouver you don't want to miss this summer

Pride season is in full swing in Vancouver and now is the time to start planning how you’re going to celebrate this year!

We all love the Vancouver Pride Parade throughout the West End as well as the huge Festival at Sunset Beach, but you can actually pack your summer full of Pride events all around the city.

To help you play your schedule, we’ve put together a list of 10 unique Pride events that you don’t want to miss in the near future. Have fun!

You might also like: Vancouver Pride unveils massive lineup of summer events for 2022 festival (PHOTOS)

Pride festivals to check out in and around Metro Vancouver this summer

Orville Peck headlines Pride celebration festival at Playland this summer

What: The first annual HAPPYLAND, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening on Sunday, July 31 at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland.

The fully inclusive Pride celebration features an epic lineup of live music, access to all your favourite rides, food trucks, and more. Country star Orville Peck headlines the inaugural festival, with the fringed-mask singer performing hits from his acclaimed albums Pony and Bronco.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 5 pm start

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 general admission, purchase online

What: The fourth annual Afroqueer Pride Sunday party invites the Afro-diasporic, Indigenous, and Brown Queer communities to come together to celebrate Black and African artistic expression.

Described as Vancouver’s only Black pride event, Afroqueer Pride Sunday will include an all-Black DJ lineup, drag performers, West African and Caribbean treats, and more.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a fun and interactive event to help attendees make new queer friends. Bring your favourite book, DVD, podcast, or zine to discuss at Pride Speed Friending event. The event is open to all those that identify as LGBTQQIP2SAA+.

When: July 27, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch, Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level – 350 West Georgia Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year’s creative theme is “Make It Yours,” inviting audiences to return to the political grassroots while discovering the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

When: August 11 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Passes: Purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday, plus extra dates during Pride from July 28 to 30 and August 1

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.

Cost: $32, purchase online

What: Van Vogue Jam Arts Society welcomes everyone to the second annual POSH BALL happening at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The 19+ nautical-themed event will feature vogue and runway competitions, commentator showdowns, prizes for best dressed, and more throughout the shindig. Co-presented by Vancouver Pride Society.

When: July 29, 2022

Time: 6 pm to 12 midnight

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Alternative Pride Vancouver is a grass-roots non-corporate music and art festival celebrating LGBTQ+ artists. Its eighth year’s theme is Mystical Forest and features six events ranging from street parties to after-hour festivities in a secret location.

When: July 29 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival is happening on July 30 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration centering on the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at 12 noon. Festival at Grandview Park until 6 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

What: Pride in Chinatown Dim Sum Brunch is hosted by the legendary China Doll, and is a cultural celebration of LGBTQ+ families and legacy businesses in the neighbourhood. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of delicious dim sum along with a variety of live performances.

When: July 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Floata Seafood Restaurant – 180 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 (early bird), $55 (general admission). Purchase online

What: QueerProv is an LGBTQ+ improv comedy show starring some of Vancouver’s funniest and most diverse performers. Artists pull from their improv, standup, theatre, and drag experiences to create scenes about queer characters and stories. All are welcome at the show presented at Tightrope Theatre.

When: July 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online