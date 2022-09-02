Heavenly Desserts, the fastest-growing dessert franchise company in the United Kingdom, is officially coming to Canada.

This franchise is known for its contemporary interiors and quality desserts, and will soon be arriving in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Calgary.

These popular dessert cafes create luxury desserts, drinks, ice cream, coffees, and so much more. There’s even an extravagant build-your-own dessert option where you choose your base, sauces, enhancements, and ice cream finishers.

The sweet treats on the menu here are not your run-of-the-mill dessert options.

Mochi, croffle, and milk cake are Asian-influenced desserts here, like the cookie dough mochi, while American waffles and French crepes are also available. We can’t wait to try the white chocolate, raspberry, and toasted coconut.

The list goes on, from red velvet cheesecake to Ferrero Rocher cookie dough and even kunafeh, a middle eastern pastry delicacy made with rose syrup and vanilla gelato.

A signature milkshake like the Pistachio with gelato, crushed pistachios, and Sicilian pistachio sauce is just one example of how the desserts here are one of a kind. All of the other craft lemonades and mojitos, smoothies, coffee, and tea infusions are just as unique too.

If you have a sweet tooth and love to try desserts in new and exciting forms, then this really will feel like dessert heaven.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements regarding the opening for these sweet spots coming to Canada.

