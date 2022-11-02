There’s a brand new spot for Korean treats on our radar, and it’s the perfect winter warm-up.

Carp Cake is a food cart that has just popped up outside of Coquitlam’s Douglas College campus, selling Korean carp-shaped sweet treats.

The specialty food cart only just opened for the first time last week on October 28, offering sweet carp cakes to students and any other lucky folks who happen to be hanging out near the campus.

Carp Cake currently only offers two flavour options – red bean and custard – which are made fresh-to-order on a cast iron griddle.

The carp cakes are essentially a Korean-style waffle, called Bungeoppang (a similar Japanese version of the treat is called Taiyaki) and are traditionally a winter street snack in Korea.

Opened just in time for the winter, Carp Cake is currently only open for business on Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm and can be found at 1250 Pinetree Way.

Carp Cake

Address: In front of Douglas College, 1250 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Instagram