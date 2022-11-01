There’s a new source for delectable pastries in town, but you’re going to have to go online to try them.

Le Pont Patisserie just opened its virtual doors to its online pastry shop, where locals can order from a selection of its French-Japanese-inspired sweets.

From Japanese tea-flavoured Croquants (a crunchy eclair) to petit Croquants (somewhere between a crunchy eclair and a cream puff), Le Pont’s offerings are all made with quality ingredients.

The flavour palate of Le Pont’s pastries includes Matcha, Hojicha, and classic custard for now; all online pre-orders must be made at least five days in advance.

Since Le Pont doesn’t yet have a storefront, orders can be picked up at the commissary’s East Van address at 417 Industrial Avenue on Fridays to Sundays, between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Address: Pick-up at 417 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

