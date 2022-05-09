FoodRestaurant Openings

Pho Quynh Express just opened a second location in Vancouver

Pho Quynh Express just opened a second location in Vancouver
Daryn Wright/Daily Hive | Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock
A popular Vietnamese restaurant in Vancouver’s Olympic Village has just opened up a second location.

Pho Quynh Express has its original spot at 89 West 2nd Avenue – a busy stretch of street that is also home to a Bao Down and Ophelia – but it looks as if the Vietnamese restaurant has decided to open up an additional spot, just a few blocks away.

pho quynh express

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

The new location is not far from the original, at 1691 Main Street, and also specializes in Vietnamese and Cambodian cuisine.

The address is the former location of a Railtown Cafe, which closed during the pandemic – there’s even a remnant of the former tenant in the form of a window decal.

pho quynh express

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

This new Pho Quynh Express brings the same authentic approach to its food, with a huge range of menu items including pho (with options for spicy satay varieties), cha ca chien (deep-fried fish cake), and steamed rice dishes. You can also get Vietnamese drinks here, like coffee with condensed milk, soda with salted plum, and coconut shakes.

pho quynh express

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

With ample indoor seating and a few outdoor seats available, the restaurant is a welcome addition to the Olympic Village/Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and is conveniently located very close to the Main Street/Terminal SkyTrain station.

Pho Quynh Express does not have a website or any social media presence to speak of, so you’ll have to visit in person to get a sense of its delicious offerings!

Pho Quynh Express

Address: 1691 Main Street, Vancouver

