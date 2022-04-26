News

Driver of car with missing tire on 4/20 could've been on drugs: police

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 26 2022, 6:31 pm
Driver of car with missing tire on 4/20 could've been on drugs: police
White Rock RCMP/Website

The driver of a car with a missing tire was arrested for impaired driving on 4/20, according to White Rock RCMP.

Officers received multiple 911 calls about the vehicle “missing a front tire” and swerving in the eastbound lane of Marine Drive near Magdalen Crescent, a statement says.

In line with the cannabis-inspired holiday, the driver might have been on drugs, police say.

It gets worse.

White Rock RCMP says that “during the investigation, it was learned that this vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Langley, BC, approximately an hour earlier.”

Officers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop around 4 pm.

There was only one occupant in the car with a missing tire: a woman from Langley in her mid-40s.

After being arrested, she was sent to the White Rock RCMP detachment for further testing by a drug recognition expert.

Her vehicle was also impounded and “criminal code charges may be forwarded at a later date,” the police said.

That’s probably not how the driver was hoping their 4/20 would go — but them’s the brakes.

There was another car with a missing tire seen in Richmond recently. It was parked near a SkyTrain Station and posted on Facebook in April.

Daily Hive Vancouver reached out to White Rock RCMP and will update this article.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT