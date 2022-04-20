News

"Feel like a parent whose kid has grown up": Vancouver 4/20 reins change hands for Art Gallery market (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Apr 20 2022, 11:35 pm
"Feel like a parent whose kid has grown up": Vancouver 4/20 reins change hands for Art Gallery market (PHOTOS)
Daily Hive Vancouver

Thousands of people came out to the Vancouver Art Gallery for the first large-scale 4/20 market since COVID-19 gathering restrictions were lifted.

The event was organized by a different group of people this year after Dana Larson and Cannabis Culture said they didn’t have enough time to put on their usual Sunset Beach extravaganza by the time public health measures relaxed.

Larsen said attending the Art Gallery market was a bittersweet moment for him — because the Vancouver movement he’s been involved in for decades is now going strong of its own accord.

“Being at 4/20 today, I feel like a parent whose kid has grown up and become independent,” Larsen tweeted. “A mix of pride and melancholy, realizing you don’t need to take care of them and clean up after them anymore.”

He added that another Sunset Beach festival next year is still a possibility, and in the meantime, he hopes large-scale markets celebrating the high holiday continue to grow.

The Art Gallery event went ahead without a permit this year, although organizers did apply for one, they said on their website. The people behind the market collected donations and solicited sponsors to help pay for fence rentals, portable toilets, and other items needed for a smooth event.

DJs spun music and many vendors set up tents selling dried cannabis, edibles, and psychedelic mushrooms. Many of the tents had signs advising customers to show ID proving they’re 19 or older.

The City of Vancouver erected a fence around the residential schools memorial and asked attendees to respect the site by not tampering with it.

By late afternoon the art gallery square became packed with people browsing products. Here’s what the scene looked like:

 

