Canucks reveal theme night schedule for Diwali, Pride, and more

The Vancouver Canucks will be celebrating a number of different causes this season.

The team revealed this morning its special events schedule for the first half of the season. There are a total of nine Canucks community and fan engagement events between now and the end of January.

Diwali Night: November 15 vs New York Islanders

The Canucks have worn unique jerseys during the warmup for many of these games in the past, but that won’t be the case going forward. The NHL banned the wearing of specialty jerseys in warmups prior to this season in a controversial decision. Because of that, it remains to be seen exactly how the Canucks will celebrate each of these causes.

Details have been revealed for the Diwali celebration, which is the first specialty night scheduled, on November 15. There will be bhangra performances before the game, free food samples during the game, and more. There will also be special Diwali merchandise available for purchase.

Another notable night on the schedule is the Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour night. The former goalie will be recognized before a game against the Florida Panthers, the other team that he spent significant time with. The first 10,000 fans to show up that night will receive a special Luongo bobblehead souvenir.

Pride Night takes place on January 18. While it may look slightly different due to the NHL’s ban on specialty jerseys, there is hope that the players and organization will put together an inclusive environment to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Ex-Canuck Travis Dermott already fought back against some of the league’s policies. The NHL reversed its pride tape ban due to Dermott’s actions.

“We are proud of the role we play connecting and celebrating our diverse community and fanbase through these special nights, and are excited for this season’s events,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment business operations. “These celebrations highlight and inform our fans about some incredible causes and initiatives; using our hockey platform to help amplify and support a multitude of communities. Our entire organization is excited to make these nights a memorable occasion for all who attend.”