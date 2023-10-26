Vancouver Canucks prospect Vasily Podkolzin was the main focus of Wednesday night’s AHL matchup between the Abbotsford Canucks and Colorado Eagles.

With Abbotsford up 5-2 in the third period, a run-of-the-mill offensive play turned dangerous when Eagles defenceman Keaton Middleton hit Podkolzin hard into the boards. Podkolzin fell backwards and appeared to hit his head on the ice.

Multiple journalists remarked that Podkolzin was seen convulsing as he lay on the ice waiting for medical attention. When it finally arrived, players from both teams left their respective benches to show respect to the Russian forward.

Very scary situation. Middleton hit Podkolzin and he landed very awkwardly. Stretcher on the ice, it looked like Podkolzin was convulsing.

Don't think I've ever seen something so violent on the ice before. The hit was rough, but not *that* bad… but good lord the convulsions were so hard to watch. Both teams left their benches to show their respects to Podkolzin as he was stretchered off.

Meanwhile, Middleton was issued a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for the dangerous hit.

At 11:50 pm, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate posted an update on the player’s condition, saying he was currently in hospital but has remained “alert and responsive” since being stretchered off the ice.

An update on Vasily Podkolzin

In an effort to reassure fans, Podkolzin posted an update of his own, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed to his Instagram story. “All good, no worries!!” Podkolzin captioned the image of him smiling.

Drafted 10th overall by the Canucks in 2019, the 22-year-old is in the midst of his most productive stretch since arriving in North America to play hockey.

In six AHL games, he has five goals and two assists for seven points. Podkolzin has been playing a significant role for the Abbotsford Canucks, a team that is 4-1-1 through the early part of the season.

The winger’s goal-per-game scoring spree has him tied for the lead in AHL goals.

As of now, there is no news regarding a timeframe for his return.