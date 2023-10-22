Arizona Coyotes defenceman Travis Dermott seems to starting a possible trend in the NHL.

Dermott is believed to be the first NHL player to use rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on his stick this season, after the league sent out a memo to teams earlier this season advising against players using it during practices, warmups and games.

During last night’s contest against the Anaheim Ducks, the 25-year-old defender was spotted with a few pieces of Pride Tape at the top portion of his stick.

A photo with the tape was originally published to the Arizona Coyotes’ Instagram story, but was brought to wider public attention on X by Stadium Chinatown’s Trent Leith.

I just noticed Travis Dermott is quietly using @PrideTape tonight! This is what allyship looks like folks! #Yotes #HockeyISforEveryone pic.twitter.com/jBN50q5IiW — Trent Leith 🏳️‍🌈 (@trentl14) October 21, 2023

In a recently published report by Outsports, it was revealed that the NHL is cracking down on multi-coloured Pride Tape (a company that has partnered with the NHL and NHLPA) after issuing a memo regarding LGBTQ initiatives and special jersey nights earlier this month.

While Pride-themed games and/or Hockey Is For Everyone nights had been commonplace around the NHL over the last few seasons, the league decided this summer to part ways with specialty warmup jerseys after seven players league-wide chose not to wear their team’s Pride sweaters last season.

A representative in the NHL told The Athletic’s Ian Mendes in a statement, “We will review it in due course,” though it’s unclear if the league will actually have any interest in fining Dermott for his actions.

Dermott did not speak to the media following the game, in which Arizona won by a 2-1 score over their Pacific Division rival.

A 2015 second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs who spent 251 games across five seasons with the team before a 28-game stint across two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, Dermott is in his first year with the Coyotes organization.