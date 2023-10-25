Vancouver sports fans share their favourite Don Taylor-isms

Vancouver sports fans were getting nostalgic today after it was announced that legendary sportscaster Don Taylor is heading to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Taylor is the lone media member included in the 2024 class of inductees.

Many Vancouver sports fans have fond memories of Taylor recapping highlights for Sports Page. The sportscaster has also worked in a variety of other roles in the local media scene including with TSN1040, Sportsnet, and CHEK television where he’s one-half of the Donnie and Dhali show.

When the news broke this morning, Vancouver sports fans celebrated the announcement on social media by sharing some of their favourite Taylor memories. Many of these had to do with his unique “Don Taylor-isms” that he was so good at coming up with.

Here are some of the best that we found on social media.

Thank you @DonTaylor5 for teaching me the word “brouhaha” as a kid and helping me remember where Grandma keeps the peanut butter. Long overdue induction! https://t.co/cMRBuI1rPN — Grady Sas (@GradySas) October 25, 2023

Two favorite Don Taylor-isms. 1. Oilers vs. Sabres game. Miroslav Satan scored the OT game winner. Taylor “Satan ends it with his 13th of the year. Anyone else find that unsettling?” 2. Top shelf goal highlight. Taylor: “Beats the goalie upstairs where Norman keeps grandma.” — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 25, 2023

“It took Frank, Peter AND Angelo to make that save!” When Frank Pietrangelo made a big save for the Pens or Whalers. — Cory Hergott (@CoryHergott) October 25, 2023

“He got that one with his Khabi.. or maybe it was his Bulin” — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) October 25, 2023

Thomas my absolute favourite line and still makes me laugh out loud is when Robin Ventura charged Nolan Ryan on the mound and @DonTaylor5 on Sports Page says “Ventura then proceeds to beat Ryan’s fist up with his face”…oh man that’s still priceless 🤣 — Roger to Drew always comes through! (@nuckster_19) October 25, 2023

Video of Gary Leeman (Leafs) pre-game skate (with helmet off) b/c he had missed a few games.

Donny [referencing Leeman’s hair, and what must be the worst “hockey haircut” of all-time]: “tonight Leeman returns from what appears to have been a hair injury.” — Josip Dasović (@jdasovic2) October 25, 2023

All goals by Andrew Brunette assisted by blonde and redhead — Jeremy Parker (@IamBugsPotter) October 25, 2023

My favourite Don Taylor-ism is when he'd tell a joke, he knew it wasn't that funny, then later he'd repeat it again, which somehow made it hilarious. https://t.co/ke9zHnrF01 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 25, 2023

Late 90s I took journalism at Langara. Had to invite reporter to speak to class. Cold-called Don and he agreed on the spot. Did great presentation, couldn’t have been nicer. Invited partner and I to watch Sports Page on set. Not many people would do that for random college kid. — Graham K (@gmk7791) October 25, 2023

And that followed Don Taylor in NHL Rock the Rink saying

“A goal is like a joke, it isn’t good until it fully and completely crosses the line!” — Avry’s Sports Show (@Avry) October 25, 2023

“The winner of the fight was Donald Brashear, according to the judge, Hazel Mae’s leather miniskirt/Jim VanHorne’s moustache/etc.” — Joe VanOvski (@JustinVerwoerd) October 25, 2023

After a Patrick O’Sullivan goal –

*in terrible Irish accent *

“Patty O’Sullivan goes to the top shelf where Mama keeps the clover” — Lorne Gardner (@ThatGuy72) October 25, 2023

My favourite Taylor-ism was always “ONION BAG.” In reference to soccer. I don’t know why, but the visual accuracy was just so perfect — Brad on Bluesky (@Theonlystowie) October 25, 2023

From the first “where Mom keeps the peanut butter” Don Taylor has been and continues to be one of the absolute best! Congratulations! — Donnie Sparrow (@GiantKoozilla) October 25, 2023

“Goal scored by Andrew Brunette. The assist from blonde and redhead” and “Marion Hossa… this guy hossa lot of potential” he’s the best — Alan L. (@liewfrombc) October 25, 2023

Best Marv Albert imitation ever. “Gorgeous move!” — Seiyul Yu (@seiyulyu) October 25, 2023

Skating to immortality in Taylorian fashion, the term legend gets overused these days but in this case absolutely fitting. Congratulations Don. — Dale Soan (@Wyldcard70) October 25, 2023