SportsSports media

Vancouver sports fans share their favourite Don Taylor-isms

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Oct 25 2023, 11:48 pm
Vancouver sports fans share their favourite Don Taylor-isms
Sportsnet

Vancouver sports fans were getting nostalgic today after it was announced that legendary sportscaster Don Taylor is heading to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Taylor is the lone media member included in the 2024 class of inductees.

Many Vancouver sports fans have fond memories of Taylor recapping highlights for Sports Page. The sportscaster has also worked in a variety of other roles in the local media scene including with TSN1040, Sportsnet, and CHEK television where he’s one-half of the Donnie and Dhali show

When the news broke this morning, Vancouver sports fans celebrated the announcement on social media by sharing some of their favourite Taylor memories. Many of these had to do with his unique “Don Taylor-isms” that he was so good at coming up with.

Here are some of the best that we found on social media.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Sports media
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop