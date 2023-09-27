Canucks giving away 10,000 Roberto Luongo bobbleheads

The Vancouver Canucks have a pretty cool promotion planned for Roberto Luongo’s Ring of Honour celebration.

Set for December 14 before their game against the Florida Panthers, the Canucks will be handing out Luongo bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans to arrive at Rogers Arena.

The game is not yet sold out, with the cheapest originally priced ticket currently at $119 via Ticketmaster. There are resale tickets currently available for under $115.

Luongo is the first Canucks player since Alex Burrows in 2019 to be inducted into the Canucks’ Ring of Honour. The greatest goaltender in franchise history, Luongo was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year and had his jersey retired by the Florida Panthers in 2020.

Luongo is the Canucks’ all-time leader in wins (252) and save percentage (.919) among goalies to play more than 100 games for the franchise. He ranks fourth all-time in NHL history with 489 wins, trailing only Martin Brodeur (691), Patrick Roy (551), and Marc-Andre Fleury (544).

There are still plenty of Canucks fans that think Luongo deserves to have his number retired, but the legendary netminder didn’t seem bothered by getting a secondary honour from the club.

“I know there’s a lot of debate about the Ring of Honour and the [retired number banner], but that stuff doesn’t matter to me,” Luongo told fans last year. “What matters to me is moments like tonight and sharing it with you guys. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you next year.”

Luongo is set to become the eighth member of the Ring of Honour, joining Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Burrows. The Canucks have retired six jersey numbers before — Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Pavel Bure, and Henrik and Daniel Sedin.