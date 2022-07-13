SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks looked at bringing Stecher back in free agency

Peter Klein
|
Jul 13 2022, 5:12 pm
The Vancouver Canucks were reportedly looking for a reunion with BC native Troy Stecher, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Instead, the 28-year-old defenceman signed with the Arizona Coyotes for $1.2 million on a one-year deal.

Stecher played 286 games over four seasons with the Canucks before signing with Detroit in 2020 after Vancouver didn’t give him a qualifying offer.

The Red Wings dealt him to the Kings where he had four points in four playoff games with Los Angeles.

