Canucks sign a goalie but lose Delia in free agency

The Vancouver Canucks have a new goalie, just as they say goodbye to another.

The team announced the signing of 25-year-old goalie Zach Sawchenko, who spent last year with the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate. The Calgary native has seven games of NHL experience, all with the San Jose Sharks during the 2021-22 season.

Sawchenko signed a one-year, two-way contract, meaning he could be destined for Abbotsford next season. He’ll make $775,000 at the NHL level, but just $200,000 if he gets sent to the AHL, according to CapFriendly.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with goalie Zach Sawchenko on a one-year, two-way contract. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Collin Delia has left the organization, signing a one-way free agent contract worth $775,000 with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga native appeared in a career-high 20 NHL games with the Canucks last season, posting an .882 save percentage. He played an additional nine games in Abbotsford, posting an .888 save percentage.

Hey there Delia!! The #NHLJets have signed goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year contract! pic.twitter.com/qhe63SWaQs — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 1, 2023

Sawchenko posted an .895 save percentage with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, and has a career .901 save percentage in seven NHL games. The 6-foot-1 goalie’s path to the NHL included two seasons playing Canadian university hockey, with the University of Alberta in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The backup job behind Thatcher Demko still appears to be open. Sawchenko is the fifth goalie the team has under contract, joining Demko, Arturs Silovs, Spencer Martin, and Nikita Tolopilo, who the Canucks signed in March. The quartet behind Demko has a combined 50 games of NHL experience, with 38 belonging to Martin.

The Canucks have been busy on the first day of free agency, signing defencemen Ian Cole, Carson Soucy, and Matt Irwin. They also added centre Teddy Blueger. The team also lost players, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kyle Burroughs have signed with other teams. Luke Schenn has also found a new team, tripling his salary with the Nashville Predators.