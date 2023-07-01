Kyle Burroughs leaves Canucks and signs three-year deal in free agency

Kyle Burroughs is now a former Vancouver Canucks defenceman.

The Langley native has reportedly landed a three-year contract in free agency with the San Jose Sharks. The deal is worth $1.1 million per season, according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Burroughs gets 3 years in San Jose – 1.1 million per year. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2023

Dhaliwal and Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy reported yesterday that Burroughs would test free agency, after the hard-nosed blueliner was unable to agree to a contract with his hometown team.

It was with the Canucks that Burroughs established himself as a full-time NHL player, as he spent the entirety of the last two seasons in Vancouver. He did so as a depth defenceman that wasn’t afraid to throw a hit or drop the gloves, getting into a team-high eight fights last season.

The 6-foot, 193-pound blueliner appeared in 48 games last season and 42 in 2021-22, registering five points each year.