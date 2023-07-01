Canucks sign BC-born defenceman Matt Irwin in free agency

Matt Irwin is coming home, as the Vancouver Canucks have signed their third free agent defenceman of the day.

Irwin is a 35-year-old defender from Victoria with 461 games of NHL experience. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner spent the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals, scoring five points (2-3-5) in 61 NHL games last year.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with defenceman Matt Irwin on a one-year, two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/cXfothneuF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2023

The contract is a one-year, two-way deal, meaning Irwin will get paid less if he gets sent to the minors. According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Irwin will make $775,000 in the NHL, and $450,000 if he gets sent to Abbotsford.

Matt Irwin to Vancouver, $775K NHL, $450K guarantee — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Irwin served a depth role for the Capitals last season, playing just 13:03 per game, including 0:54 per game on the penalty kill.

The gritty defenceman had his best years in San Jose and Nashville earlier in his career. Irwin scored a career-high 19 points with the Sharks in 2013-14 and again in 2014-15, and appeared in all 22 playoff games during the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

Irwin is the fourth player the Canucks added to the organization via free agency today, and the third defenceman. Ian Cole and Teddy Blueger were the first additions of the day, followed by Carson Soucy. The team also re-signed Tristen Nielsen, who played last season in Abbotsford.

Multiple players have also left the Canucks today, signing new deals elsewhere in free agency. They include Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Kyle Burroughs, and Collin Delia. Luke Schenn also found a new home, tripling his salary with Nashville.