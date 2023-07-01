Canucks sign Ian Cole and Teddy Blueger in free agency

The Vancouver Canucks have made their first moves of free agency, signing defenceman Ian Cole and centre Teddy Blueger.

Both contracts are one-year deals, with Cole getting $3 million, while Blueger will earn $1.9 million. The team also announced the signing of Tristen Nielsen to a two-year entry-level contract.

Both Cole and Blueger have ties to Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin, and Rick Tocchet, as they are former Pittsburgh Penguins players. They also appear set to fill important roles for the Canucks.

Cole, 34, was a top-four defenceman with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, averaging 19:23 of ice time. He was also one of their most relied upon penalty killers (2:53 average shorthanded ice time). The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan scored 17 points (3-14-17) in 78 games. He has 748 games of NHL experience with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota, Carolina, and Tampa Bay.

Blueger is a 28-year-old Latvian centre that won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, after being traded late in the season from the Penguins. He scored 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games last season. He’s only one year removed from a career-best season in Pittsburgh, when he scored 28 points (9-19-28) in 65 games.

Blueger is a left-shot centre that won 52% of his faceoffs last season. He’s also an experienced penalty killer, averaging over two minutes of shorthanded ice time per game in each of the last four seasons.

Not long after the Canucks signed Cole and Blueger, they announced the signing of defenceman Carson Soucy. Three former Canucks defencemen have also found new homes today, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luke Schenn, and Kyle Burroughs have inked new free agent deals.