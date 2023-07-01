Luke Schenn signs free agent deal with Nashville and triples his salary

Luke Schenn got paid.

The veteran defenceman has signed with the Nashville Predators on the first day of free agency, according to multiple reports. He’ll get paid more than triple the $900,000 salary he earned last year, with a three-year deal worth $2.75 million per season ($8.25 million total) according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Schenn split last season with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 22 points (4-18-22) in 70 games.

The NHL’s all-time hits leader will likely serve in a mentorship role for a rebuilding Predators team. The 33-year-old was praised for his leadership with the Canucks, prior to being traded back to Toronto, the team that drafted him in 2008.

Schenn has played 933 games during his NHL career with the Leafs, Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

NHL free agency opened today at noon ET/9 am PT, with many signings across the league.