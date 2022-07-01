Canucks ink Boeser to new multi-year contract

Brock Boeser is back.

The Vancouver Canucks signed the forward to a three-year contract extension worth $6.65 million per season.

“We’re very happy to have worked out a new deal for Brock” Canucks general manger Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career. We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come. Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance.”

Boeser was set to become a restricted free agent with a $7.5 million qualifying offer. He was in the final season of a three-year, $17.625 million contract ($5.875 million average annual value) signed in 2019.

The 25-year-old had 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games in 2021-22, eclipsing the 20-goal plateau for the fourth time in five seasons. He tied the team-high with six game-winning goals, and ranked second among Canucks skaters with 11 power play goals. Each was a new career high.

“It was a tough year. I felt that could have been better for the team,” Boeser said at his end of season media availability in May. “When Bruce [Boudreau] took over [as coach], I think I started find my game and score goals and get confident again. There are some things away from the rink that were tough this year, so it was definitely a challenging year.”

Boeser has 256 points (121 goals, 135 assists) in 324 career NHL games, all with Vancouver. He was originally selected in the first round (No. 23) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The product of Burnsville, Minnesota either led or co-led the Canucks in scoring twice in his young career, earning the team’s Cyrus H. McLean Trophy in the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons. He was also named the recipient of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy as the club’s most valuable player and Pavel Bure Award as the team’s most exciting player in his rookie season in 2017-18.

Boeser is the second-longest tenured player on the Canucks now, trailing only captain Bo Horvat.

The signing continues what was a productive day for Allvin.

Earlier in the day, the Canucks re-signed defenceman Jack Rathbone and made additions to their coaching staff.